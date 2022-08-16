ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Spends a Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart

By Xander Zellner
 2 days ago

Beyoncé spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, maintaining her status as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the continued success of her new album Renaissance .

The set ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, after it launched at No. 1 a week earlier with the second-largest weekly total for an album this year. It also became the first album released in 2022 by a woman to rule the ranking.

Beyoncé concurrently charts seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 , led by “Break My Soul,” which tallies a second week at No. 1 . Here’s a recap:

Hot 100 Rank, Title

  • No. 1, “Break My Soul”
  • No. 43, “Alien Superstar”
  • No. 50, “Cuff It”
  • No. 67, “Church Girl”
  • No. 79, “Energy,” feat. BEAM
  • No. 92, “I’m That Girl”
  • No. 93, “Cozy”

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, YoungBoy Never Broke Again re-enters at No. 3, as his new album The Last Slimento arrives at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (108,000 units). It earns the rapper his 10th top 10 on the chart.

Olivia Newton-John debuts at No. 20 on the Artist 100, generated by catalog gains following her Aug. 8 death . The beloved singer/songwriter/actress places 12 songs on the latest Digital Song Sales chart, led by “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at No. 5 (5,000 sold, up from a nominal sum). She ties Whitney Houston for the most simultaneous entries on the chart among women, as 12 Houston songs placed on the March 3, 2012, survey following her passing.

Plus, Jason Aldean becomes the first country artist to spend 400 total weeks on the Artist 100, ranking at No. 58 on the latest list. Dating to the chart’s launch in July 2014, he’s just the sixth act to reach the milestone, joining Drake (424 weeks – every week of the chart’s existence), Taylor Swift (420), Ed Sheeran (417), Maroon 5 (411) and Bruno Mars (402).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

