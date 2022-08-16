ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unified Business Intelligence Platform Omni Announces Launch and $26.9M in funding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Business intelligence platform Omni today announced its public launch with $26.9 million in funding, including a $17.5 million Series A led by Redpoint, with participation from First Round and GV. Its $9.4 million Seed was led by First Round and joined by Redpoint, GV, Box Group, Quiet, Scribble and more than 100 angel investors. Founded by executives from Looker and Stitch, Omni is the only BI platform that combines the consistency of a shared data model with the freedom of SQL. The company will deploy the capital to continue building its platform and expand the team.

“Working with data should be collaborative and fast-paced, but that shouldn’t be at the expense of overall organizational data integrity,” said Colin Zima, CEO of Omni and the former Chief Analytics Officer at Looker. “We’ve seen first-hand how tools that specialize – and therefore force tradeoffs – are doomed to fail on the promise of business intelligence. We built Omni to fill the gap between instant-gratification analytics and the reliability and governance of mature enterprise BI.”

Omni was founded in February 2022 to give organizations the freedom to work collaboratively with the control of a single source of truth. The dawn of the modern data stack has been a boon for data workers – leading to modern collaboration opportunities, faster queries, and more resilient pipelines. But innovations are mostly point solutions, and the proliferation of tools has created organizational tension between those that prioritize speed and flexibility and those that are more robust. Omni’s platform unifies these approaches.

“We’re thrilled to work with Omni — and I’m excited to back them as an angel investor — because they make it possible to have it all: consistency, reliability, and speed,” said Parker Conrad, CEO and cofounder of Rippling. “In fact, we share a worldview as builders of compound startups. Our challenges couldn’t possibly be solved by narrow point solutions, and the Omni team has taken the far harder but more helpful path of building a platform with breadth and depth. As repeat leaders in the same corporate space, they’ve seen firsthand the opportunity and how best to address it going forward, something that’s clearly informed the product we’re using today.”

As a unified BI platform, Omni automatically builds a sandbox data model as you query and allows users to promote metrics to the official, shared model that the whole organization can use. Omni meets people where they are, from the most technical users to the least.

“As the folks responsible for helping to create the BI category in the first place, there’s no one better positioned to take BI into its next era,” said Tomasz Tunguz, partner at Redpoint, who is joining the Board. “The scale of their ambition is huge, which is fitting: It takes an audacious team to try to combine the speed of analytics with the consistency of enterprise BI. We’re thrilled to partner at the beginning of what will be an amazing journey.”

