Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall
Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. "We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt," Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference Monday.
A New York family was injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem, killing a newborn baby
The alleged gunman turned himself into police after shooting up a bus near the Western Wall, injuring a Brooklyn family and killing a newborn baby.
Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Palestinian gunman allegedly shot and injured at least eight people, including U.S. citizens, in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, American and Israeli officials said. Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were...
Five U.S. Citizens Among Eight Injured In Jerusalem Shooting Attack
Five U.S. citizens are among the eight injured in a recent Jerusalem shooting. Reportedly, at approximately 1:30 am local time Sunday a “terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem.”. Out of the eight injured, two are...
Eight hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A gunman wounded at least eight people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli authorities and witnesses said.
