ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Pakistani former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and told FBI informants he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US pleads guilty to terrorism charge

A former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and threatened to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge. Muhammad Masood, a 30-year-old Pakistani doctor, was arrested in 2020 after he told paid FBI informants about his terror plans. Court records...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gomel#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#Menachem Palace#Shaarei Tzedek Hospital#Israeli
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

On This Day: Barcelona terror attack kills 16

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City. In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people. In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm. In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families

The German government said Friday it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month and said it was prepared to continue talks on further compensation.Eleven Israelis and a German police officer were killed after members of the militant Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. They took Israelis hostage, hoping to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.The victims' families announced Thursday that they would not attend the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

3 newborn lion cubs a rare joyous sight in war-scarred Gaza

Three day-old lion cubs were on display Saturday in a cardboard box at a Gaza City zoo, a rare joyous sight for children and adults alike, just days after Israeli aircraft pounded the territory and Gaza militants fired hundreds or rockets at Israel.Veterinarian Mahmoud al-Sultan said each cub weighed about 700 grams. He said he felt lucky the birth was successful despite the deafening sound of constant explosions during three days of fighting. The cubs' mother had suffered miscarriages in the past, said al-Sultan.Loud noise "causes stress to the wild animals, especially the lions, whose roars get higher, and...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Bombings and arson attacks rock southern Thailand

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand on Wednesday, authorities said, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people. The bombings and arson attacks happened after midnight and targeted convenience stores and a gas station across three provinces, lightly injuring at...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy