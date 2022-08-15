ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake

A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
WAYLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Restaurants
Ferndale, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lansing, MI
Ferndale, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
Cars 108

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Diners#United States#Food Drink#Food Network#Fly Trap
98.7 WFGR

How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan

When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
NORTON SHORES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

4 Back-To-School Traditions that Grand Rapids Should Adopt

The weather is getting chilly. The kids are losing their minds because they are losing their full days of fun. Growing up, I would dread the first day but my teachers found a way to make it fun. One of my teachers would make a class handshake so every time we enter the classroom, we would commence the serious act of our class handshake.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy