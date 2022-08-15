Read full article on original website
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake
A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
Grand Rapids Named One of the Happiest and Smiliest Cities in The US
They say that money can't buy you happiness, but apparently living in Grand Rapids can give you some. According to data analysts at HouseFresh Grand Rapids is ranked 11th in Happiest Cities in America, and we're smiling a little more, because we're 9th in the US at being the smiliest.
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan
Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
TikTok’s Recommendations For Where You Should Eat in Michigan
TikTok has become a viable source for finding great places and great food to try. Here are some of the recommendations that I have found for restaurants throughout Michigan. Starting off strong, with the recall of the CapriSun drinks, adults will love these Adult Capri Suns at Browndog in Northville.
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan
When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
New Whole Foods Store in Grand Rapids Opens on Wednesday
Grand Rapids area residents have been waiting patiently for the new Whole Foods store near 28th Street in Kentwood. On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, that store will be open for business!. It was way back in December of 2020 that it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
Basic or Bougie: Here Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Coffee Options in Grand Rapids
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
4 Back-To-School Traditions that Grand Rapids Should Adopt
The weather is getting chilly. The kids are losing their minds because they are losing their full days of fun. Growing up, I would dread the first day but my teachers found a way to make it fun. One of my teachers would make a class handshake so every time we enter the classroom, we would commence the serious act of our class handshake.
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
