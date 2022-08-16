ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Stage Door Theatre announces next season

By Sammie Purcell
 2 days ago
Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre has announced the lineup for its 49th season, featuring five brand new shows.

“Our goal was to pick a season that would appeal to our entire Dunwoody community,” said Executive Director Justin Ball in a press release. “Family friendly shows, a new Christmas tradition, a feel-good musical, a romantic comedy and a heavy hitting drama!”

The 49th season’s mainstage production are:

  • “Ordinary Days,” a musical by Adam Gwon running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.
  • “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Ken Ludwig, a holiday show running from Dec. 2-18.
  • “Completeness,” a romantic comedy by Itamar Moses running from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12.
  • “The Niceties,” a drama by Eleanor Burgess, running from March 17 to April 1.
  • “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a play by Rick Elice adapted from a 2004 novel about the origin of Peter Pan, running from May 12-28.

For its 49th season, the theater company has also decided to include additional performance opportunities for students in its Performing Arts Academy, according to the press release. The company is also planning to launch what it calls its “Spotlight Series,” which would be a series of Saturday performances throughout the season that spotlight other arts organizations across Atlanta.

Tickets for the 49th season are available online and at Stage Door’s box office.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

