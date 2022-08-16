ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Housing Rejected, 4 Schools Might Replace It

JACKSON – Toward the conclusion of a recent four-hour meeting of the Township Zoning Board of Adjustment, a vote was taken denying a project of nearly 50 homes in a section of the community. The application voted down by five members of that board concerned a density variance associated...
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Decision Expected on Game License for Former CVS Pharmacy Aug. 23

The Ship Bottom Borough Council is expected to decide at its Aug. 23 meeting the fate of a gaming license for the owners of the former CVS at the Causeway Circle, where a family-style entertainment center is planned. There will be a public hearing on the matter before the governing...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Urban Construction#Turf Install
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies

BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms

The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
MANASQUAN, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Celebrity Brothers Open, Managing Marina at Oceanport Restaurant

OCEANPORT – The Marina at Oceanport restaurant, owned by Mario Criscione and his daughters, Deanna Queenan and Jessica Sarnack, is open and operating under management company Manzo Collective, headed by brothers Albie and Chris Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame. Both parties dispelled rumors...
OCEANPORT, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy