Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17
New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
Toms River Zoning Board Denies Six Story Apartment Building With Rooftop Deck
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Zoning Board has denied an application to build...
Housing Rejected, 4 Schools Might Replace It
JACKSON – Toward the conclusion of a recent four-hour meeting of the Township Zoning Board of Adjustment, a vote was taken denying a project of nearly 50 homes in a section of the community. The application voted down by five members of that board concerned a density variance associated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
Monmouth County transfers ownership of historic school to Freehold Borough
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Court Street School to Freehold Borough at no cost to the borough during their regular meeting on Aug. 11. The commissioners marked the occasion by presenting Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane, Court Street...
thesandpaper.net
Decision Expected on Game License for Former CVS Pharmacy Aug. 23
The Ship Bottom Borough Council is expected to decide at its Aug. 23 meeting the fate of a gaming license for the owners of the former CVS at the Causeway Circle, where a family-style entertainment center is planned. There will be a public hearing on the matter before the governing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
Toms River rolls back curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone under 18
Toms River has rolled back its curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone under 18 following complaints of hundreds of teens gathering late at night earlier this summer.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
Toms River Council President Implicated in Spying Operation Against Cop, Fellow Councilman
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Council President Kevin Geoghegan today was implicated in the...
Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies
BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms
The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
tworivertimes.com
Celebrity Brothers Open, Managing Marina at Oceanport Restaurant
OCEANPORT – The Marina at Oceanport restaurant, owned by Mario Criscione and his daughters, Deanna Queenan and Jessica Sarnack, is open and operating under management company Manzo Collective, headed by brothers Albie and Chris Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame. Both parties dispelled rumors...
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 0