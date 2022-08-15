ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

1049 The Edge

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
1049 The Edge

Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves

As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Two Michigan Residents are Suing Kroger for Not Smoking The Gouda

This cheesy lawsuit is no gouda for Kroger. Warning: I apologize in advance for all of the cheese puns you're about to consume. On August 13th a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against Kroger claiming they are deceiving their customers with the packaging of their smoked cheese. It's not the smoke cheese isn't smoked enough. The problem is that the gouda isn't actually smoked at all according to the lawsuit obtained by Legal Newsline,
MICHIGAN STATE
Food & Drinks
1049 The Edge

This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable

If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP

You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

Giant Slide Returning To Belle Isle In Detroit Friday August 19th

The giant slide is one of those things we all have memories of as kids which was either really good or terrifying depending on how you composed yourself. For some it was a moment of great excitement, flying down the steel rollers with lightning speed. But for some of us (me) it was when you went into it with the greatest of intentions, but composed yourself in a way where once you hit the ramp, you'd fly and land SMACK down on the bars and continue to bounce down. But it was so worth the pain.
DETROIT, MI
1049 The Edge

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years

The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Did You Know Bill Murray Owns Two Caddyshack Restaurants?

If the name Carl Spackler means anything to you, you might be excited about this news. I had no idea, but there are two “Caddyshack” themed restaurants. One is in the Chicago area; another in St. Augustine, Florida, but the Chicago Tribune reports a third location, in partner Bill Murray’s hometown of Wilmette, may not happen.
CHICAGO, IL
1049 The Edge

New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek

A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

18th Annual U.P.’s Pasty Fest Returns This August

When thinking of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, one thinks of snow, hiking, and pasties. What most Michiganders probably haven’t heard is the festival dedicated to this iconic U.P. food: Pasty Fest. What is a pasty?. A Pasty is a traditional Cornish dish with the base of meat, potatoes, carrots, rutabaga,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Calumet, MI: From Prosperity to Poverty

When it comes to Michigan history, there is an abundance of information, inventions, and towns that helped truly build the Great Lake State into what it is today. Though these towns and industries were so vital in the foundation of Michigan, time isn’t always kind. Calumet, Michigan was once considered the epicenter of Michigan's mining industry, now this town is considered one of the poorest in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

