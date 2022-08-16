Read full article on original website
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Florin Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday on Florin Road in Sacramento. California Highway Patrol — South Sacramento said a Dodge Challenger was going eastbound on Florin Road past 65th Street as a pedestrian was crossing Florin Road in an area with no crosswalks.
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Marconi Avenue [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 18, 2022) – Monday, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Marconi Avenue that claimed the life of one person. The crash happened on August 15th, at around 9:30 p.m., in the 4100 block, east of Watt Avenue involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80
Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
49-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dixon (Dixon, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident was reported on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning. The CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst stated that the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He crashed into the center divider following which [..]
Couple missing for more than a week found dead near car in Nevada County
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people who've been missing since Aug. 7 were found dead near a car Wednesday evening. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Janette Pantoja. The man was tentatively identified as 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala, the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
KCRA.com
Person dies in crash on I-80 in Dixon, traffic delayed
DIXON, Calif. — A deadly crash on Interstate 80 in Dixon caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic was backed up coming from Davis after the single-vehicle crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. near the Dixon Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said. The car hit a...
Update: southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez reopen after big rig crash
MARTINEZ -- Southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez were reopened Wednesday afternoon hours after a crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles blocked all southbound lanes.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Southbound traffic was being detoured at the Arthur Road offramp.Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which caused the jackknifed big rig to hit the center divider on the highway, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.The crash punctured the fuel tank of the big rig and a small...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
L.A. Weekly
Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]
33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Late Friday night, four victims were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Interstate 80. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 12th. For reasons under...
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
