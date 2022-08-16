Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Jerry as Yankees GM: Replacing Aaron Boone with Ozzie Guillen? Aaron Judge or Nolan Arenado?
It was Jerry Recco’s turn to play Brian Cashman on Wednesday, and he brought up Ozzie Guillen as a potential replacement for Aaron Boone if there is a managerial change.
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up
The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
Aaron Hicks nightmare fuel defense, offense sank Yankees vs Rays
The New York Yankees were shut out for the second straight game on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, a home battle in which they had Gerrit Cole on the mound against opener Jalen Beeks/Ryan Yarbrough. No matter! They very much managed to lose anyway, despite overwhelming energy pointing in the other direction.
Aaron Hicks Hits New Yankees Low With 'Embarrassing' Performance Against Rays
Hicks had a night to forget in New York's shutout loss to the Rays, making a critical mistake in the outfield while failing to capitalize offensively with runners in scoring position
Yankees hitter Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their once indomitable form is looking more and more unstable over the last few weeks.
‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants
The New York Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season and the fanbase hasn’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. Despite the Yankees being the first team to reach 70 wins this season, that didn’t stop fans from starting a “Fire Aaron Boone” chant during their game on Wednesday against the Rays. […] The post ‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Alex Anthopoulos is the best General Manager in Atlanta sports history
Jon Chuckery explains why he believes Alex Anthopoulos is the best General Manager in all of Atlanta sports history Thursday night on The Jon Chuckery Show.
