ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Tuesday 8/16 forecast

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSpiO_0hJ8MVNd00

First Alert Weather: Tuesday afternoon 8/16 CBS2 weather headlines 02:25

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HChjf_0hJ8MVNd00
CBS2

Today will be partly sunny, warm, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs. There's a slight chance of a shower creeping in N&E overnight, but most of the activity will remain out of our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iquCN_0hJ8MVNd00
CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect another mix of sun and clouds with about a 20% chance of a spotty shower in spots. Highs will be around 80.

Looking Ahead: After some early morning clouds, Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warmer temps in the mid 80s. It's even warmer and feeling more like summer again by Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GahDJ_0hJ8MVNd00
CBS2

Unfortunately, we really could use some rain as parts of the area are now classified as being in severe drought. Central Park is running about 3" below normal for the season while places like Newark have a deficit of over 7" right now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Rockland County limits lawn watering amid drought conditions

NYACK, N.Y. -- Drought dilemmas are intensifying in Rockland County, with leaders saying already at least one significant well field had to be shut down.As of Thursday, the whole county is under strict mandatory water restrictions.CBS2's John Dias has more on what it all means, and how much it could cost you if you don't follow the rules."It has just been horrible," said Joy Macy, owner of Blue Field Farm.READ MORE: Concern grows as severe drought conditions take over in eastern part of Orange CountyMacy said the drought is drying up the flowers she grows and sells, and soon it could...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Will the aurora borealis be visible in New York?

NEW YORK -- There is a possibility that the aurora borealis could be visible in the Tri-State Area on Thursday night.So what exactly is the aurora borealis, or the northern lights?As CBS2's Lonnie Quinn explains, the sun ejects solar flares and the particles interact with our atmosphere, getting drawn to the magnetic poles and creating waves of color.The colors are best at North Pole and the South Pole, but the stronger the storm, the farther south it's visible.This weekend, there is a slight chance the lights will be visible in the Tri-State Area, but it would be much fainter and low on the horizon."I certainly wouldn't rule it out," said Bill Murtagh with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.Your best bet to see them is areas farther north and higher elevations.The waning moon and light pollution could affect visibility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wfuv.org

The Flooding of Hurricane Evacuation Routes on City Island

City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#N E
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
News 12

2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice

Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Water emergency declared in Rockland County

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A water emergency was declared in Rockland County on Wednesday.The county will begin mandatory water restrictions due to low levels in the Ramapo River.Emergency orders will take effect Thursday, limiting water usage.Lawns can only be watered twice a week -- odd-numbered addresses on Mondays and Thursday and even-numbered addresses on Tuesday and Friday.Water won't be served in restaurants unless customers request it.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy