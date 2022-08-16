ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Nine-Year-Old Girl Crushes Cover Of “Seminole Wind” In Front Of John Anderson

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Somebody should’ve put this girl on the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New.

We’re only a couple of weeks removed from the release date of that album, featuring Luke Combs singing “Seminole Wind,” Ashley McBryde covering “Straight Tequila Night,” Tyler Childers performing “Shoot Low Sheriff!,” and more.

Although Combs put together an insanely good rendition of “Seminole Wind,” this nine-year-old girl may have given him a run for his money.

After taking a deep dive into the vaults, I found this hidden gem of nine-year-old Tia, performing the title track of Anderson’s iconic 1992 album, Seminole Wind, right in front of the man himself while visiting backstage.

First off, you gotta respect the fact that the girl even knows this song in the first place, as it’s well before her time.

On top of that, she absolutely crushes the song with just her voice and acoustic guitar alone, right in front of one of the greatest country artists of the ’80s and ’90s.

You can see that Anderson is pretty damn moved as well, appearing to nearly be brought to tears.

“Nine year old Tia sings backstage to the legendary songwriter John Anderson. She Just got a guitar a bout a month before and learned that piece to sing for him. At the Del E Webb Center for Performing Arts.”

The video was taken five years ago, and needless to say, ol’ Tia was already better than half the singers on country music radio at that point in time.

Check it out:

Later that night, during his show at the Del Webb Center for the Arts in Wickenburg, Arizona, John dedicated his performance of the song to young Tia.

And of course, the original:

Edward jones Jones/fleming
2d ago

beautifully done and you can see the pride in John's face when she finished.... girl's got talent and even I felt proud of her.... this song is one of the most moving songs John wrote...

2d ago

Great performance by such a young girl is amazingly done. Can wait to see her future songs and guitar playing. Talented.

Karen Simes
2d ago

WOW! Great job and confidence! Stick with doing you and you got this!

