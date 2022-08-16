ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘His legs are gone’: Hardee’s 911 calls released after crash in Wilson kills 2 brothers

By Ashley Anderson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway to determine what caused an SUV to crash into a Hardee’s in Wilson. The collision killed two brothers, 58-year-old Christopher Ruffin and his older brother, Clay, 62.

A newly released batch of more than a half dozen 911 calls helps give context to the moments just after the car slammed into the fast food restaurant.

2 brothers dead after car crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s

In an initial call at 9:47 a.m., a caller described the location of the crash, saying, “The Hardee’s in Wilson. This car just came across from Walmart and plowed into the side of it.”

The 911 dispatcher said, “So it’s in the building?” To which the caller said, “Oh yes, he’s in the building.”

Another caller confirmed with a dispatcher that help was on the way and yelled to others on the scene “EMS is on the way! EMS is on the way!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huLDg_0hJ8LVLQ00
    Damage at the Hardee’s in Wilson. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwbQq_0hJ8LVLQ00
    Photo courtesy Jacob Bridgers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enA79_0hJ8LVLQ00
    CBS 17 photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3uqI_0hJ8LVLQ00
    Photo courtesy: Melanie Hayes

A more frantic call came in shortly after with one yelling “Help! At Hardee’s! At Hardee’s! We need help!” The same caller told 911 “Somebody’s hurt, help! A lot of people are hurt!”

Other calls came in to advise law enforcement that at least one person was hurt. Soon after, one said a person was dead.

“The man is dead. He’s dead. I’m telling you he’s dead,” the caller said. “He got hit on contact.”

Police investigating hit and run after Thomasville man struck, dragged by minivan; ‘had a guy basically try and kill me’

As the person described they were near the man they presumed dead, the dispatcher offered to coach someone on the scene through performing CPR.

At this point, the caller stopped and said, “Listen, his legs are gone.”

Soon after the dispatcher said, “Even if his legs are gone, we can try to do CPR.”

There was no verbal indication that anyone began CPR before the same caller said, “Somebody outside is hurt too! There’s another guy that’s hurt too.”

The last words on the 911 call log as sirens began to ring through the caller’s phone were “we need help in here now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Carmel G
2d ago

Wow, it breaks my heart to hear this. She said, his legs are gone! That was a hard impact! My deepest condolences to the family. I could only imagine how the man feels that killed them both. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥲

Reply
3
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
cbs17

2 suspects arrested after ‘unsafe’ car chase ends with crisis negotiators near Garner High School

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A short vehicle pursuit in Garner soon escalated to include crisis negotiators Wednesday afternoon, Garner police said. Police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with two individuals inside. This, Captain Chris Adams said, led to a short pursuit that was discontinued by law enforcement once the operator of the vehicle began driving in an unsafe manner.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

13 Injured In 11 Vehicle Crash

FOUR OAKS – A heavy downpour may have been the cause of a massive I-95 motor vehicle accident on Monday evening near Four Oaks. It started at about 6:30pm when traffic slowed due to the rain, followed by a series of accidents nearly a mile long. In the end, there were 13 people injured in the 11 vehicle crash, which included two tractor trailers.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WECT

Body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
