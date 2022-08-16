From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. What happened to inductive charging and quick battery swaps?. EVs can benefit from the type of inductive charging that keeps your phone topped off at home, but the rollout of the tech has been slow. The aftermarket will eventually offer retrofit solutions for specific applications. But before OEMs offer inductive charging as a factory option, the tech needs to show that it is future-proof. Consumers already balk at the price of home-charging equipment, so the early adopters are likely to be in the private and government sectors. A big logistics company, such as Amazon, could benefit from having workers park on wireless pads instead of relying on them to plug in at night. Michigan has announced plans, in conjunction with ElectReon, to build the first electrified road, where a car will be able to replenish its battery inductively as it drives. Tesla made some noise about battery swapping about a decade ago, but it's actually happening in China and Norway. While the process is viable, the logistics and business model remain unsettled. A startup such as VinFast may pave the way since the brand promises to sell the car and lease the battery.

