Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
Hyundai's Hydrogen Future Is In Safe Hands
Hyundai is serious about hydrogen becoming a clean energy solution. Its hydrogen production car, the Hyundai Nexo, is a great first shot, but the Korean carmaker knows it will have to capture enthusiasts' hearts further down the line. That could explain part of the reason why Hyundai Europe Design Center chose its specific parameters for students in its collaboration with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy. The challenge to the students was to interpret the brand's "Progress for Humanity" vision through compact sports vehicles powered by a hydrogen powertrain and measuring 4.4 meters in length.
torquenews.com
Tesla Launches Supercharger Membership Packages for Non-Tesla EV Owners
Tesla has launched a membership program for non Tesla EV owners that may have included a monthly cost meant to undercut the competition. Let's see what this means. Tesla Launches Supercharger Membership Packages for Non-Tesla EV Owners. Tesla has launched a membership program and package for those who own electric...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
torquenews.com
BREAKING! Tesla Inspires BMW With 4680 Batteries, New Deal Shows
Tesla’s use of 4680 cylindrical batteries appears to be inspiring other automakers like the BMW. Reuters exclusively reports that China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe. "EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
International Business Times
A Message To US, India? China Test-Fires New Missile In High-Altitude Area Ahead Of Joint Drills
Days after the U.S. and India announced their annual joint military drill, China test-fired an updated surface-to-air defense missile on a high-altitude plateau in Xinjiang. A video of the missile test conducted Monday by the People's Liberation Army's Xinjiang Military Command was aired by the state broadcaster CCTV. While the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every Airplane in Taiwan’s Air Force
Taiwan’s air force showed off in July its first locally designed and manufactured trainer jet in more than 30 years. The jet trainer is part of the self-governed island’s move to advance its domestic defense industry, Reuters reported. The AT-5 Brave Eagle, produced by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp., is the first home-grown air force […]
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada poised to improve battery production by 10%: report
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada, a joint operation between the EV maker and longtime battery partner Panasonic, is reportedly expected to boost its production by 10%, or about the equivalent of one production line. The facility will not be achieving this with a new line, however, as Panasonic is reportedly looking to improve battery production at Giga Nevada through optimizations.
Phys.org
China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
torquenews.com
Add new comment
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Cybertruck Owners Will Be Able To Legally Drive Without A Side-View Mirror. Elon Musk had previously confirmed that the Cybertruck will ship with easily removable side-view mirrors. Since then, there has been debate on whether the vehicle can legally be driven without side-view mirrors. However, today Musk has confirmed that a Cybertruck without side-view mirrors can legally be driven on US roads. Musk also says it will improve the range by 5%.
CARS・
motor1.com
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
nationalinterest.org
Keep It Simple: Japan Shows How to Get Shipbuilding Right
Great naval programs, such as the Japanese multi-purpose destroyers, are born when naval leaders and engineers take measured technical risks and design for future growth. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) fields a fleet of general-purpose destroyers, or DDs, which forms the backbone of the JMSDF’s surface fleet. The current DD fleet consists of nearly thirty ships and includes ships from the Asagiri, Murasame, Takanami, Akizuki, and Asahi classes. They are capable, solid platforms that deploy increasingly modern weapons and sensor platforms on stable hulls based on proven engineering concepts. A commercially competitive Japanese domestic shipbuilding industry and a cutting-edge, comprehensive engineering ecosystem built this fleet to form the core of a surface fleet only eclipsed by the U.S. Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). More impressively, the JMSDF accomplished this while only investing around 1 percent of its GDP into defense during the duration of the fleet’s buildup. How Japan accomplished this military-industrial feat is far beyond the scope of this article. However, naval leaders should understand and seek to learn from the incredibly sound engineering decision-making that built and deployed the JMSDF’s fleet of DDs.
CAR AND DRIVER
Battery Swapping? Fire Risks? and Other Burning EV Questions
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. What happened to inductive charging and quick battery swaps?. EVs can benefit from the type of inductive charging that keeps your phone topped off at home, but the rollout of the tech has been slow. The aftermarket will eventually offer retrofit solutions for specific applications. But before OEMs offer inductive charging as a factory option, the tech needs to show that it is future-proof. Consumers already balk at the price of home-charging equipment, so the early adopters are likely to be in the private and government sectors. A big logistics company, such as Amazon, could benefit from having workers park on wireless pads instead of relying on them to plug in at night. Michigan has announced plans, in conjunction with ElectReon, to build the first electrified road, where a car will be able to replenish its battery inductively as it drives. Tesla made some noise about battery swapping about a decade ago, but it's actually happening in China and Norway. While the process is viable, the logistics and business model remain unsettled. A startup such as VinFast may pave the way since the brand promises to sell the car and lease the battery.
CARS・
Comments / 0