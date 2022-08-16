Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.

On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.

Meanwhile, Anthony Stefan was reported missing by his roommate in April 2020. His roommate told investigators that Stefan appeared to have taken a backpack and his shotgun with him and left the residence, but did not return, the warrant said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed through dental records that the remains were Stefan’s. The Medical Examiner was able to use four teeth that were present in the remains as determination, a warrant said.

After investigators interviewed Stefan’s roommate, they believed that there was probable cause to search Stefan’s laptop.

Investigators believe that information such as text messages, photographs, videos, emails and contact lists might contain evidence relating to Stefan’s disappearance and death, the warrant said.

Stefan’s laptop is currently being held at the Durham County Sheriff’s Office as evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have any information on or if there’s a potential suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.