Lee County, NC

FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say

By Kathryn Hubbard
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jiniece Constance Grant took a Brazilian red foot tortoise that belonged to a child from a front porch of a residence in Lee County. Grant was working as a delivery driver for FedEx.

Burmese python hunt a ‘huge win’ in Florida Everglades

Grant was arrested and charged with felony larceny on Saturday.

There is no information regarding bond or a future court appearance.

Comments / 41

La Monica Richardson Nettles
2d ago

I want one but I never thought about stealing it plus I'm allergic to jail and everything that comes with it....cell, fines, record, food, cot etc.

Reply(1)
26
Matthew Poteet
2d ago

I once thought about stealing a pig, but I was afraid it would squeal on me.

Reply(1)
7
Crime & Safety
