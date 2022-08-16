FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Jiniece Constance Grant took a Brazilian red foot tortoise that belonged to a child from a front porch of a residence in Lee County. Grant was working as a delivery driver for FedEx.
Grant was arrested and charged with felony larceny on Saturday.
