Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Rockingham County Fair only lasts one week, it takes all year long to get ready for the summer favorite. It takes many people working behind the scenes to make it all happen. “It’s how they all work together to help each other make...
Hold on to hope: GoFundMe set up to help author Beth Massie during health treatment
If you are fortunate enough to know Beth Massie or blessed to call her a friend, you know that her normally upbeat social media page took a small detour in the past few months. As a friend, we’re reading less about her almost daily trips to Starbucks for a chai,...
Church World Services and Sentara partner to increase access to healthcare jobs for immigrants
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July, Sentara and refugee organization Church World Service announced a partnership that would provide increased access for refugees to healthcare jobs in the Valley. The ‘Healthcare Career Pathways’ program is funded through a $200,000 grant and will help connect people with resources like English language...
Community involvement making a difference with BRAFB, donations still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple ways to get involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank besides just volunteering or donating food. BRFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Millie Winstead says even just one person’s idea can make all the difference. That’s one of the ideas NBC29 is promoting this week through our Summer Fund Drive-- one person can make an impact.
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22. The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley. The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall...
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021. Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is scrambling to fix an urgent problem: As of Friday, August 12, It only has nine bus drivers, and school starts Wednesday, Aug. 24. CCS says it needs a total of 31 drivers. “We are well below what we need in order to...
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
Volunteers needed to rid invasive plants from Charlottesville park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need something to do this weekend, grab your lawn tools. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is inviting volunteers out to Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue. Saturday, August 20, people will be getting rid of invasive plants in the park to improve native vegetation...
Harrisonburg police host ‘Cookout with a Cop’ at Ralph Sampson Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department hosted its second-ever ‘Cookout With a Cop’ event at Ralph Sampson Park on Tuesday. Officers grilled some food for the community for whom they hope to work to have a better connection. “It’s all about building relationships,” said Lt. Chris...
