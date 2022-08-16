ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHSV

Augusta Health makes strides in staffing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move

The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Rockingham County Fair only lasts one week, it takes all year long to get ready for the summer favorite. It takes many people working behind the scenes to make it all happen. “It’s how they all work together to help each other make...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community involvement making a difference with BRAFB, donations still needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple ways to get involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank besides just volunteering or donating food. BRFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Millie Winstead says even just one person’s idea can make all the difference. That’s one of the ideas NBC29 is promoting this week through our Summer Fund Drive-- one person can make an impact.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22. The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August

Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Manager search continues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021. Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Volunteers needed to rid invasive plants from Charlottesville park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need something to do this weekend, grab your lawn tools. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is inviting volunteers out to Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue. Saturday, August 20, people will be getting rid of invasive plants in the park to improve native vegetation...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

