wvlt.tv
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
actionnews5.com
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
2 injured in shooting near Mechanicsville
Knoxville Police Department reported 2 people were injured in a shooting near Knoxville College.
‘I wanted it to stop’ residents picking up the pieces after Walker Springs Apartment fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Red Cross is helping at least 15 families after two buildings at the Walker Springs Apartment complex in West Knoxville caught fire. One of the buildings has been deemed a total loss by Rural Metro Fire. Now, residents who have been displaced are leaning on their community for help. Nikkie […]
Daughter of fallen Loudon County sergeant raising money for injured Anderson County reserve deputies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Loudon High School student Chloe Jenkins is raising money for two Anderson County reserve deputies who were recently hit by a truck. On August 1, Nicole and Lucas Shoffner were hit while fixing a dirt bike on the side of the road. Lucas is currently in a coma at the UT Medical Center's Trauma ICU.
hardknoxwire.com
Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting
At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
WYSH AM 1380
Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire. Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities. “It...
1450wlaf.com
Names released of victims in valley death case
LAFOLLETTE, TN (UPDATE) – The names of the individuals involved in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide have been released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office being joined by the TBI in the case that started on Aug. 3 when a CCSO deputy went to the home on Log Home Lane on a welfare check.
WATE
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. The victim met with investigators on Monday seeking an order of protection, according to a release from...
wvlt.tv
‘Pray harder’ | Pastor spends time, money cleaning church after vandalism
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property three times since May, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News. The most recent incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, with...
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
