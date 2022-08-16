ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingston, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Boys Basketball#University Of Tennessee#Local Church#Central Dispatch#Coalfield High School#Home Inc#Tn#Via Tv Lrb Rstv#Bbb Communications#Wvlt Tv#Oak Ridge High School#Decem
hardknoxwire.com

Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting

At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
WYSH AM 1380

Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified

The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Names released of victims in valley death case

LAFOLLETTE, TN (UPDATE) – The names of the individuals involved in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide have been released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office being joined by the TBI in the case that started on Aug. 3 when a CCSO deputy went to the home on Log Home Lane on a welfare check.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Caryville to get new Police Chief

Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement

Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy