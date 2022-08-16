Read full article on original website
calcoasttimes.com
Fire scorches Grover Beach apartment
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles man convicted of attempted bank robbery
A jury yesterday found a 47-year-old sex offender from Paso Robles guilty of attempted bank robbery. He faces up to life in prison. In 2021, Andrew Gilbertson entered the Chase Bank on Niblick Road in Paso Robles and handed a teller a note demanding money. Gilbertson brandished what looked like a handgun.
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Truck loaded with produce crashes, burns in Templeton
A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure
– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
calcoastnews.com
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
calcoasttimes.com
Who are the candidates vying for local offices in SLO County?
Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
calcoasttimes.com
San Luis Obispo City Council votes to ban or limit watering turf
The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours. In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage,...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
