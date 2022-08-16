The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their once indomitable form is looking more and more unstable over the last few weeks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO