Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time
To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass
Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes Throwback DOOM Game Free
The Epic Games Store has today made a classic entry in id Software's DOOM franchise completely free to download for the next week. As always, Epic Games makes a handful of games free to download for a single week. As for this week's offering, it happens to tie in with Bethesda's ongoing QuakeCon event.
Digital Trends
The PlayStation Backbone is a great mobile gaming controller, but a bad PS5 companion
The Backbone is my favorite mobile controller. It’s a solid pick for anyone looking to game on the go, but it always skewed heavily in a Microsoft direction due to its matching Xbox face buttons and heavy Game Pass marketing. Sot was exciting when PlayStation announced that it would be officially partnering with Backbone to make a PlayStation-centric version of the mobile controller I’ve come to love.
NME
‘Mordhau’ is coming to Xbox and PlayStation soon
Popular medieval PC combat game Mordhau is finally coming to consoles. The 64-player first and third-person hack n’ slash game released on Steam in 2019, but it’s now coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at some point “soon.”. Revealed via IGN, little else...
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
One of last year's best city builders is getting free DLC
The popularity of city builders with a survival bent has seen the genre become quite a bit more stressful in recent years, but while Airborne Kingdom occasionally throws you a curveball, like your floating city is tilting too much and everyone is rightly fleeing in case they plummet to the ground, it's more of a leisurely journey across the sky. And one that's about to take players to new places, as some DLC is on the way. Good news: it's free.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
