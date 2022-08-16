The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.

