The Secrets of the Empire State Building

While the Empire State Building no longer holds the crown as the tallest building in New York City, its iconic stature has remained the focal point of the city's sprawling skyline. Cheddar News' NYC Revealed series takes a deep dive into the landmark building's rise to acclaim, its physical transformations, and how it continues to be the staple and identifying marker of the Big Apple after nearly 100 years. Aerial view of the construction of the Empire State Building, New York, on Oct. 14, 1930, which has reached 88 storeys. (AP Photo)
In NYC Revealed: Empire State Building, the construction of the building is a huge focus — and for good reason. How the Empire State Building came together is one of the most impressive things about it. Standing at 1,454 feet (including its antenna and spire), a crew of thousands worked to complete the 102-story structure in just one year and 45 days. They worked at a staggering rate of four-and-a-half stories per week. "The story of the Empire State Building is really about the speed of the erection of the steel frame and completion of the building. It is an expression of machine age technology, of construction know-how, and it is double of every other skyscraper in New York," Carol Willis, founder of The Skyscraper Museum and architectural historian, told Cheddar News. A general view in the lobby of the Empire State Building, May 1, 1931. Former Gov. Alfred E. Smith with his grandchildren and party as they awaited the illumination of the building which was caused by the pushing of a button by President Hoover in Washington, D.C.. This act officially opened the new building. (AP Photo)
The final tally of all materials is just as extraordinary as the building itself. It is comprised
of 200,000 cubic feet of limestone and granite, 730 tons of aluminum and steel, and 10 million bricks.
Critical Acclaim
Much like the process of laying brick to erect such a majestic project, just getting it to happen at all was a feat in and of itself. New York City's thriving economy in the mid to late 1920s afforded a group of businessmen, including General Motors executive John Jakob Raskob and former New York Governor Al Smith, the opportunity to form Empire State Inc. They announced plans to begin construction in August 1929 — two months before the stock market crash that helped trigger the Great Depression. When the building officially opened for business in 1931, businesses were not rushing to move into the new office space thanks to the insecure economy. But by 1932, the marketers hit the ground and it became a bona fide tourist hub and the owners capitalized. They charged 10 cents for telescope access and raked in $3,000 in nickels and dimes
in just six months. From the time the building was completed, until the 1970s when the Twin Towers were built, it held the title of the world's tallest building. Even though other global monoliths now tower over it, the Empire State Building remains one of the world's largest office buildings and certainly boasts one of the best vantage points in New York City. "The Empire State Building doesn't really have competition. I still feel that we do have the best views because of our location, and no matter what, we have a history that nobody can compete with," Siobhan MacShane, observatory host, told Cheddar News. Credit: Corey Florin
Empire's Transformation
Just as our iPhones require updates in order to maintain peak performance, buildings, particularly those erected nearly 100 years ago, also require upgrades. The Empire State Building has morphed through a number of internal transformations that helped it remain relevant with the times and now allows it to run as energy efficiently as possible. In 2010, a modernization project aimed at reducing the building's carbon footprint got underway. It entailed a $550 million investment over the course of a decade
that retrofitted key energy-saving areas, including new windows designed to keep heat and air conditioning trapped inside. "The Empire State Building was built in 1931 and is one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world," Dana Robbins Schneider, SVP, director of energy, sustainability, and ESG at Empire State Realty Trust, told Cheddar News. An aerial view of the Empire State Building on February 4th, 2021 in New York City. (C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images) Check out more episodes of NYC Revealed on YouTube!
