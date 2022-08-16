ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxdKw_0hJ8FOlf00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Auqj_0hJ8FOlf00
    (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1yok_0hJ8FOlf00
    (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • (photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)
  • (NCDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c03nN_0hJ8FOlf00
    (NCDOT)
Accident was waiting to happen on South End Rail Trail, witnesses say

The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.

NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew was inspecting the damage to the roadway. No damage was done to the overpass, NCDOT reported.

Officials said the truck had been carrying beef and produce. Charlotte Fire said there was no danger to the environment. The driver, Curtis Wesley Lyons, suffered burns on his lower extremities and was cited for failure to maintain lane control, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP said the fire ignited Lyons’ saddlebags and fuel containers in the back of the truck, which in turn ignited the back of the truck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
cn2.com

Multi Car Collision Ends The Day Early For Some

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This morning cars and tractor-trailers were backed up for miles and drivers stuck in traffic until mid-afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the traffic headaches happened shortly before 1 AM this Friday on I-77 at Exit 83 – near the Sutton Road Exit in Fort Mill when there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Tractor#Accident#I 77 N#Ncdot#Ncshp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
LANCASTER, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy