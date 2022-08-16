Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Feige Pitched an Early Version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Which Thor, Captain America and All the ‘OGs’ Died
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
First look - Marvel reinvents the Thunderbolts again ahead of their 2024 movie
Marvel has a new Thunderbolts team ... again
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel Preview: X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
AN “X” CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES! When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it’s up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every new Marvel movie and show we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
Marvel celebrates Latin and Latinx heroes with Leonardo Romero variant covers
Marvel Comics has revealed throughout September, Leonardo Romero will be producing some eye-catching covers across titles. The covers will grace Ghost Rider #6, Amazing Spider-Man #9, Avengers Forever #9, New Mutants #30, Strange #6, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42. Check out a few of the covers and characters Romero draws...
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
‘Thunderbolts’ Prediction: Which Reformed Villains Are Most Likely to Appear in the Marvel Film?
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
Digital Trends
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
8 Marvel stars who took props from the sets of their blockbuster films
MCU actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland have all admitted to taking items from the sets of their superhero movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0