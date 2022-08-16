Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville.
Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who discovered Fentanyl under the driver’s seat and he was arrested.
He faces charges including Opioid transport and possession.
Burleson's criminal history includes DWIs, and larceny. He was being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
