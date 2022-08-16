ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

At Least 6 Minors Shot in Chicago in Last 24 Hours

A string of shootings across Chicago Wednesday left at least 10 people shot, and, according to police, at least half of those who suffered gunshot wounds were under the age of 16. According to authorities, the youngest victim, a 6-year-old boy, remains in critical condition. At approximately 2:19 p.m. in...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
fox32chicago.com

Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park. In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said. The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:. 4500 Block of...
CBS Chicago

Teen dies after being shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night has died. Police said the teen was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull around 8:58 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and later died. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
