NBC Chicago
At Least 6 Minors Shot in Chicago in Last 24 Hours
A string of shootings across Chicago Wednesday left at least 10 people shot, and, according to police, at least half of those who suffered gunshot wounds were under the age of 16. According to authorities, the youngest victim, a 6-year-old boy, remains in critical condition. At approximately 2:19 p.m. in...
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park. In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said. The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:. 4500 Block of...
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
Chicago shooting; Boy, 6, critically injured when shot in West Woodlawn apartment: CPD
Chicago police said a 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in a West Woodlawn home.
Teen dies after being shot in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night has died. Police said the teen was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull around 8:58 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and later died. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper on the city's North Side Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 6, critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn apartment
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. At about 2:19 p.m., the boy was inside the apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
