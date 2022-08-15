Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves
As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
Michigan Has Two State Fairs; So Do These Other States
If you didn't already know it, Michigan has TWO State Fairs. In fact, the first of the two - the Upper Peninsula State Fair - is happening this week in Escanaba. The second of Michigan's State Fairs, understandably happens in the Lower Peninsula, but hasn't always been in the same place.
Is The Sugar Factory Coming To Detroit?
One thing that can pull people together, especially Michiganders, is food. People show up at places that have food plus who doesn't like to eat, right? In Michigan there are tons of hidden gems all over the state when it comes to food, it's mom and pop land. Nonetheless, the larger cities like Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Lansing get a ton of chain restaurants to move in. There's another place looking to slide into a spot among the rest in the Mitten state.
“Humongous Bones” Found in West Michigan Were From Juvenile Mastodon 12,000 Years Ago
It's been a few days now, since construction workers found Wooly Mammoth bones (Not a dinosaur) in west Michigan, so there's been some time to process and observe the find. Now, those working to unearth the bones, and scientists are saying this is an incredible find. Ken Yonker works as...
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable
If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Giant Slide Returning To Belle Isle In Detroit Friday August 19th
The giant slide is one of those things we all have memories of as kids which was either really good or terrifying depending on how you composed yourself. For some it was a moment of great excitement, flying down the steel rollers with lightning speed. But for some of us (me) it was when you went into it with the greatest of intentions, but composed yourself in a way where once you hit the ramp, you'd fly and land SMACK down on the bars and continue to bounce down. But it was so worth the pain.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.
After the state’s largest utility sold consumer debt, thousands of Detroiters faced default judgments and garnished wages. The utility only reaped pennies on the dollar.
