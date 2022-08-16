Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
wtae.com
North Versailles Stadium 18 movie theater is closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Phoenix Theatres is closing its North Versailles location, effective Sept. 6, the company announced Monday. Labor Day will be the final chance to see a movie at the North Versailles Stadium 18 theater. "Though we reopened after the closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Music in the Streets returns to Irwin
Music in the Streets returned to downtown Irwin on Thursday evening. The event was presented by Irwin Business and Professional Association and Duncan Financial. Scheduled to perform were: Bob Brooks, at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street; Elaine Painter & Gary, at Brandy’s Basement; the Kenny Blake Band on the Fourth Street stage; the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Theatre Courtyard on Main Street; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band, with dancers Mary Louise King and Jim Wallace in the Fifth Street parking lot.
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin.
beavercountyradio.com
Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene
The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veterans picnic on Sept. 2 set at White Oak Park
A veterans appreciation picnic for area veterans and their families will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Magnolia Pavilion at White Oak Park along Carpenter Lane from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Food at the picnic will be a boxed meal catered by Mission...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 102nd birthday at her favorite place: the casino
It was a big night out on the town for a western Pennsylvania woman celebrating her 102nd birthday! She allowed Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 to be part of the fun. Jane Hellstern had her birthday bash at her favorite spot, the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. Jane said she wanted to play the slots with her family.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Free ballet-themed program for kids returns to the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift
An interactive ballet-themed story program provided a unique experience for youngsters Wednesday in Vandergrift. Instructors from The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presented “Dance the Story” to more than 20 girls at the Casino Theatre. The annual event was sponsored by the Vandergrift Public Library and presented by the Westmoreland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect
Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette
The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's Lynch Field site for 2nd annual Back 2 School Jam
Greater Parkview Church’s Back 2 School Jam promises games, food and music for those attending the second annual event this Saturday in Greensburg. With the help of partners and sponsors, the church also plans to distribute more than 260 book bags to local students. That’s double the number of bags that were handed out at last year’s event.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
What you need to know about 2022 Little Italy Days
Pittsburgh’s annual Italian heritage festival is returning to Bloomfield starting on Thursday. The four-day festival closes down sections of Liberty Avenue, is free to attend, and is filled with vendors, musical acts, and even a bocce court, with a tournament pitting local Irish-American officials against Italian-American celebrities, including Steelers legend Franco Harris.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
River Jam to bring 5 bands to Aspinwall park
Five bands will take part in River Jam at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The Jam will feature The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, The John Vento Trio, The Untouchables and Asphalt Rodeo. Voluntary donations are requested. Proceeds will benefit Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The...
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
