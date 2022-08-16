ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles don't flock
2d ago

The absurdity of being more safe by NOT having the ability to protect one's self is ludicrous on its face. The question must be asked why does your ruling class want a disarmed population....I guarantee it's not to keep you safe

Stuart Clay Carney
2d ago

Many of those interested in a NJ carry permit already have non-resident permits for other states they visit. Then they are stripped of their rights when they return home.

Richard Hanson
2d ago

gun ownership is a right. not to be influenced by the opinions of lawmakers or the media. period.

