Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Dr. Rob Owens
Dr. Rob Owens talks his time playing high school sports while on marching band. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Dr. Rob Owens, Chief Diversity Officer at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss his background and role as Chief Diversity Officer at TTU, his time growing up in Murfreesboro, his family’s background in sports, as well as his experiences playing a sport in high school while also playing in the marching band and making good grades, and just how rare that was at the time.
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
White Co Executive Meeting With TDEC On Next Step For Landfill Cell
White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson meeting with TDEC officials and an engineer next week to discuss the next step on its landfill cell. The county closed the cell for study last month as it approaches capacity. Robinson said they will discuss if it is time to open a new cell.
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
PCSS Receives Three Bids For Upperman High Addition
Three bids for the Upperman High School addition project have all come in within budget. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said the bids range from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. “Of course, we always have concerns about the delivery of goods and things like that,” Martin said. “But this...
Alderman Coleman Wants Next Administration To Consider Term Limits
Livingston Alderman Kelly Coleman said he encourages the new administration to take a further look into term limits. Coleman rolls off the Board of Aldermen after four years. He introduced the idea this summer but no action was taken before his term expired. “Making a career out of serving on...
Womack: Serving The City Has Been A Joy
Outgoing Cookeville City Council Member Charles Womack will participate in his last council meeting Thursday night. Womack first began his service to the city in 1998. He said what’s kept him running for office since then are the people. “It’s a joy to work with them, it’s a joy,”...
Cookeville Leisure Services To Apply For BlueCross Grant
Cookeville Leisure Services Department will apply for a BlueCross Healthy Place grant. Director Rick Woods said if awarded, they hope to use the funding to develop the old soccer fields at Cane Creek Park. “The great thing is because we did our 2021 Master Plan, what we saw in looking...
Several Commissioners Say Farewell To Serving Putnam County
Nine Putnam County Commissioners gave their farewells Monday night as the winners of election will take their seats in September. Commissioners Mike Atwood, Kevin Christopher, Jordan Iwanyszyn, Joe Iwanyszyn, Jim Martin, Cindy Adams, Jerry Roberson, Jerry Ford and Bobby Williams all served in their last meeting. Atwood said he was grateful to serve for 12 years.
Commissioners Express Reservations On School Funding With New Administration On The Way
Putnam County Commissioners expressing reservations on making a decision on the additional funding for Park View Schools. Over one-third of the commission changing hands. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Commissioner Kim Bradford said there are no straight answers, but the new commission should be involved.
American Legion Will No Longer Operate Poke Sallet Festival
A new organization will have to host the Poke Sallet Festival next year after the Jackson County American Legion decided to drop the event. Post Commander Dale Smith said the Post has organized the Gainesboro tradition for six years. “The main reason that we’re giving it up is that we...
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
Pickett School Board Seat To Be Decided In November Election
Pickett County’s third district school board seat will be decided in a run off election in November. Incumbent Travis Parrott and Candidate Gary Stover tied with 193 votes in the August Election. Election Administrator Tim Clark said the county commission voted this week to add the race to the ballot.
Cookeville’s Shelton Reflects On Time In Office, Won’t Rule Out Another Run
Outgoing Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said he hasn’t ruled out running for election again. Shelton said he’s still passionate about serving, making a difference, and leadership. “Obviously would need to talk to my wife and family and see what’s best for us in the future there,” Shelton said....
White Co. Middle And High Schools Conduct Intruder Drills
White County Middle and High Schools conducted intruder drills Tuesday. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the drills are something state law requires to be completed within the first 30 days of school starting. “We’re educators so that’s not in our mindset to think about how to clear a room...
Putnam County Election Commission Certifies August Election
Putnam County Election Commission officially certified the results of the August 4th election at its meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners went through each candidate both from a state report and precinct reports to verify all votes. Commissioner Amos Powers said the process is important to ensure the integrity of elections. “So...
Commission Passes Resolution Against Campaigning On County Services Drive
The Putnam County Commission approved a resolution that restricts campaigning on County Services Drive and the property off Willow Avenue. Attorney Jeff Jones said the action is allowed since the county owns the road but is not listed as a county road. The Election Commission Office is also located on the property.
Overton Commission Approves Ambulance Service Roof Repair Bid
Overton County Commission has approved a bid for roof repair at the Ambulance Services building. Budget Committee Chair Darwin Clark said the work will include new shingles and lining. He said the roof is original to when the building was built in the 80s. “Most of the work has been...
Livingston Aldermen Set Process For Police Chief Search
The Livingston Board of Alderman set the requirements and time line for the police chief application process in a special called session Tuesday night. Alderman Kelly Coleman offered an initial draft that was amended several times before approval. Coleman said he used samples to form the listing. “Basically, I went...
Human Error Leads To County Voters Participating In Gainesboro Election
Candidates for Gainesboro Aldermen have until the beginning of next week to challenge the certification of the August election after the state acknowledged human error in balloting. Voters in the Jackson County Utility District precinct receive either a city or county ballot depending on their address. Jackson County Election Administrator...
