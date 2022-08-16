Read full article on original website
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Varg is the boss of Hermes Fortress. You may remember him from when he crushed you in the tutorial, so now it is time to get our revenge!. Varg can be an intimidating foe at first due to his large healthpool and highly damaging attacks, but just like the Greatsword knights his attacks are incredibly easy to predict, dodge, and punish.
Luxury dice dominate at Gen Con
One moment I was at Gen Con, stalking the aisles of the vendor floor for the next big board game. The next moment I was shopping for an engagement ring — or at least that’s what it felt like. A woman with beautiful hands was lifting semi-precious stones out of a brightly-lit glass case, laying these beautiful objects out on a velvet cloth and encouraging me... to roll them.
The top 10 worst legendary Pokémon
Legendary Pokémon are a group of Pokémon that are considered rarer and more powerful than regular Pokémon. As they cannot hatch from eggs, they are restricted to spawning in the wild or being met in scripted encounters. Due to the low catch rate, some are very difficult to obtain. And while they may be considered formidable, they can’t all be gems. Indeed, some legendary Pokémon are outclassed by other legendaries or even regular Pokémon. So whether they’re weak, hard to catch, or just downright basic, here are the 10 worst legendary Pokémon.
How long is Cult of the Lamb?
Cult of the Lamb has become a breakout indie success, with surprising variety and a deep life-sim experience that makes it easy to sink hours into its adorable (and horrifying) world. But eventually, the experience of running your own cult will come to an end. If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to roll credits in Cult of the Lamb, here’s what you need to know.
D&D is reviving Planescape with a three-volume boxed set, coming in 2023
Dungeons & Dragons used a Tuesday press conference to tease a packed release schedule, which includes the return of the Planescape campaign setting in fall 2023. The beloved setting, first published in 1994, will be getting the same treatment Wizards of the Coast provided with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: a three-book slipcase including a setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign.
