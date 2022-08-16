Legendary Pokémon are a group of Pokémon that are considered rarer and more powerful than regular Pokémon. As they cannot hatch from eggs, they are restricted to spawning in the wild or being met in scripted encounters. Due to the low catch rate, some are very difficult to obtain. And while they may be considered formidable, they can’t all be gems. Indeed, some legendary Pokémon are outclassed by other legendaries or even regular Pokémon. So whether they’re weak, hard to catch, or just downright basic, here are the 10 worst legendary Pokémon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO