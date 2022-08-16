ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man, 72, hurt in College Area hit-and-run collision

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQhV6_0hJ8Ax2h00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A hit-and-run collision in the College Area led to the hospitalization of a security guard late Monday night, San Diego Police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., SDPD officials said the 72-year-old victim was across the 6500 block of Montezuma Road when a 2003 BMW station wagon struck him.

After pulling over, the driver got out of the car and left the scene. A passenger remained in the vehicle and was cooperating with responding officers, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with cuts to his forearm and back of his head.

SDPD officials confirmed the BMW had been reported stolen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Body found in vegetation fire in Morena near Friars Road

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was discovered by fire fighters working a brush fire in the Morena neighborhood Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. San Diego Fire & Rescue crews responded to reports of flames coming from the hillside on Friars Road near Morena Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Traffic Accident#San Diego Police#Sdpd
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane hits SUV before crashing on interstate near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed onto a major freeway near San Diego on Thursday, striking an SUV before landing on a city street, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured when the small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8, KNSD-TV reported. According to Flightaware, an online flight tracking service, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC San Diego

Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman's Body Found in Suspicious Fire at Mission Bay Park

The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body -- believed to be that of a woman -- at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro

08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy