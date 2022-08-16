14-year-old identified as victim in deadly Conway-area shooting; another teenager charged with murder, attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the person killed late Saturday afternoon in a shooting near Conway , and authorities said Tuesday that another teenager has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case.

Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

A spokesperson for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed the charges on Tuesday.

News13 learned that a 13-year-old was also shot at but was not hit or injured, according to the solicitor’s office.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the suspect had a detention hearing Tuesday morning which was continued. The suspect will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing.

“It’s simply not whether or not he did the crime, it’s simply is he a flight risk or is he a danger to the community,” Richardson said.

The suspect is charged with murder in connection with the death of the 14-year-old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13-year-old.

“The next determination would be what to do with the juvenile,” Richardson said. “Do you leave him in family court or do you make an attempt — does the prosecutor make an attempt to move him up to general sessions as an adult?”

Richardson said he doesn’t know if the suspect will be tried as an adult. Before a juvenile could be moved up to general sessions court, a family court judge would have to look at things like their level of sophistication and the seriousness of the crime.

Horry County police are handling the investigation.

