ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter?

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BysxF_0hJ8AoLO00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter.

The 42-year-old was found dead in his Southwest Portland home in August of 2009. It appeared there had been a robbery and he was killed during the break in.

Hwy 101 crash kills 3 people near Lincoln City

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,5000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and as always, tipsters can remain anonymous. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to submit a tip at Crime Stoppers Of Oregon’s website here or call the cold case homicide unit directly at 503-823-0400.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, learn more at murderintherain.com, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#True Crime#Murder#Violent Crime#Koin Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
KXL

Kidnapper Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday...
ILWACO, WA
KEPR

People living in and around giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A Portland couple say they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. Kerry Stickler gave KATU a tour of his expansive property. He beamed with pride as he showed off the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy