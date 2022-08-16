ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Zoo names new baby hippo Fritz, brother to Fiona

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrj2I_0hJ8AnSf00
In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Bibi, a 23-year-old hippopotamus, stands by her new baby, born Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The staff at the zoo discovered the calf's mother was pregnant around April Fool's Day. It came as a surprise because she was on birth control. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

The Cincinnati Zoo has named their newest baby hippo, Fritz, after an online vote by tens of thousands of his adoring fans.

After over 90,000 name suggestions came in from every state in the U.S. and over 60 countries, zoo employees narrowed it down to Fritz or Ferguson — Fritz won with 56% of the vote.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice said in a press release.

Fritz, a male, is a little brother to the zoo’s already famous hippo, Fiona. Fiona was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own, though now she is healthy and happy at the zoo.

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden discovered the calf’s mother, 23-year-old Bibi, was pregnant around April Fools’ Day of this year. It came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.

“We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because Fritz is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’,” Rice said.

Only a few weeks old, Fritz spends his days bonding with his mother in a private enclosure, though the zoo said introductions will start soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat, pool for the first time

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s two-week-old baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi got to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld

CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo
Everything Kaye!

Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.

Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
moversmakers.org

Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund

A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
CINCINNATI, OH
Axios Columbus

Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs

Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy