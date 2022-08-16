Dozens of flood warnings are in place across Britain as the country is set to be lashed by torrential rains after a blisteringly dry heatwave. The Met Office has issued three days of weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms covering most of the UK, starting on Monday.There are 33 flood warnings in place amid fears the baked ground will not be able to soak up such intense bursts of rain. The downpours could produce 20-30 mm of rainfall in less than an hour, with 40-50 mm falling in around 2-3 hours in some spots, the Met Office warns....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO