Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Hundreds Evacuated As 'Frightening' Floods Hit N.Zealand
Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding caused a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. A tropically fuelled storm has dumped more than 30 centimetres (11 inches) of rain on parts of the South Island, causing rivers to burst their banks. The extreme weather has also felled trees, blocking major roads.
Videos show scale of flash flooding as rain finally hits parched UK, with warnings of more to come
Videos have emerged showing the scale of the flash flooding that hit several parts of the UK on Monday, the result of heavy downpours after many weeks of exceptionally dry conditions.Experts say the record-breaking heatwaves over the last few weeks have left the ground extremely hard and dry and hence more susceptible to flooding.Local reports said that heavy rainfall and flash flooding hit some parts of Devon and Cornwall as thunderstorms swept across the South West and East of England.One of the videos shared on social media shows a roundabout near a river in Truro, Cornwall quickly flooding as...
US News and World Report
Torrential New Zealand Rains, Floods Force Evacuation of 200 Homes - Media
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Torrential rains hit New Zealand's South Island on Wednesday, flooding rivers, houses and roads and forcing roughly 200 households to evacuate, media reported. Around 70 homes in Nelson, at the north of the South Island, and a further 140 homes on the West Coast were evacuated, according...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage
The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk
Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.It comes...
UK weather: Dozens of flash flood warnings as thunderstorms and torrential rain end heatwave
Dozens of flood warnings are in place across Britain as the country is set to be lashed by torrential rains after a blisteringly dry heatwave. The Met Office has issued three days of weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms covering most of the UK, starting on Monday.There are 33 flood warnings in place amid fears the baked ground will not be able to soak up such intense bursts of rain. The downpours could produce 20-30 mm of rainfall in less than an hour, with 40-50 mm falling in around 2-3 hours in some spots, the Met Office warns....
New Zealand floods: hundreds evacuate as ‘atmospheric river’ brings deluge
Torrential rain has slammed the west and north of New Zealand’s South Island for a third straight day, forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes and triggering road and school closures and land slips. Coming top of weeks of damp weather, Thursday’s rainstorms are worsening conditions in New Zealand’s already...
'Be careful' about wishing for rain! Flash FLOODS could occur if heavy downpours follow the UK heatwave, expert warns
With large parts of England set to be officially declared in a state of drought today, many Britons will be hoping for heavy downpours of rain. But a meteorology professor has warned that people should 'be careful' about what they wish for. Professor Rob Thompson, who is part of the...
BBC
UK weather: Storms and rain bring flash floods to southern England
Thunderstorms and flash floods have struck parts of southern England, causing flash flooding in large areas of central London. Intense downpours began in London and swept the South East on Wednesday. High Beech, in Essex, saw the highest rainfall with 64mm falling in a 24-hour period, while Frittenden in Kent...
Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland
Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.Heavy downpours of rain and hail.Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the...
Warning over ‘dangerous’ flooding in cities and rural areas
Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause “dangerous” flooding in both cities and rural areas, but will not end the drought, experts have warned.The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as conditions could cause flash flooding, transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place for southern England on Wednesday, where communities could also be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast flowing or deep flood water could cause danger to life.It comes after Inverness in Scotland was hit by heavy rain on Sunday, with...
UK weather – live: London's Victoria station floods amid 'danger to life' storm warning
Parts of London are experience flash flooding as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.London’s Victoria Station was partially flooded as several tube stations were forced to close as they were overwhelmed by run-off from torrential rain.Footage from around the capital showed commuters contending with deep pools of water that had collected on roads around the evening rush hour.The Met Office issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms covering southeast England and south Wales.Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded
Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
Comments / 0