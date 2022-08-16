ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxnS5_0hJ8AIIG00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department reported that the crash happened in the 7200 block of Scott Hamilton, which is between Interstate 30 and West 65 th Street.

The crash has closed the street as crews respond. Investigators said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Officials with the LRPD said the person operating the motorcycle died in this incident. There was no information as of 9 a.m. Tuesday on if anyone else was injured in this crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations

Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
THV11

Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Retired LRPD officer hopes weekend shooting spree are not long-term

Little Rock (KATV) — The series of shootings in the capital city over the weekend on Monday went from 11 to 15 including three deaths. The agencies working the investigation are the Little Rock Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, and Arkansas State Police. A retired Little Rock Police officer,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy