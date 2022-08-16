Read full article on original website
What is the mouth taping trend on TikTok?
A new trend on TikTok is worrying doctors over fears it could restrict breathing, but what is mouth taping, and why are people doing it? If your For You Page suddenly looks like a hostage horror b-movie of people with tape over their mouths, then chances are this is why.
How To Follow The Viral TikTok Strawberry Milkshake Trend — Shop Now
Recently, Lululemon's Strawberry Milkshake clothing items have gone viral on TikTok. The social media platform is filled with a variety of hauls, lookbooks and other forms of content, which focus on the shade of pink. The soft color is reminiscent of a ballet slipper. The pastel shade might be a sign that the hot pink trend of 2022 is making its transition into something more whimsical. As popular as it has become within the past few months, there might be a psychological reason as to why pink is consistently trending. Culturally, the mix of red and white has been associated...
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
Grandad left with bill worth thousands as influencers keep standing outside his home
A man who lives in a pastel pink house says he will have to fork out thousands to pay for damage caused by people using his unusual home for photoshoots. You can see how busy it can get here:. Peter Lee, 77, said he has droves of people, including influencers,...
Documentary on the royals banned by the Queen has been unearthed for first time in decades
A documentary about the royal family that was banned by the Queen nearly 50 years ago has made its way online. You can watch a clip of the film below:. Titled Royal Family (original), the fly-on-the-wall TV special gave viewers a rare and intimate insight into the daily lives of the British monarchy.
Dr. Oz Mocked Over 'Wegners' Groceries, Shopping Habits
In a video, the U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania said he was shopping for crudité items at a "Wegners" store.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Episode of Aussie children's show Bluey got 'banned' in the US because a character farted
An episode of beloved Australian children's TV show Bluey has been cancelled in the US over something every single one of us has done before. Disney has confirmed the episode, which is titled 'Family Meeting' has been banned from the season three lineup because one of the characters farts in a scene.
Dog gets stretchered down huge mountain because it refused to walk a single step more
A tired dog has refused to come down from the UK's tallest peak by lying down and refusing to move, prompting an emergency rescue. Maggie, a golden Turkish Akbash dog, who weighs 35kg, was stretchered down Ben Nevis by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. Maggie wound up with sore paws...
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
Hundreds of thousands of British households get rid of Amazon Prime ahead of price rise
Nearly 600,000 customers in the UK have cancelled their Amazon Prime subscription in the second quarter of 2022 as the company prepares for a price hike on its streaming service, the Telegraph reports. From 1 April to 30 June, broadcasting regulator Ofcom learnt in a new study that 590,000 British...
Soda's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock
While good fortune may be coming to us Americans as inflation rates in the country level off, prices are still high and people's wallets are still emptying way faster than usual. There are many ways the astronomic inflation rate has affected consumers' spending habits over the last year. For one,...
Hungover woman waiting for takeaway sees herself on Google Maps
A hungover woman saw herself picking up a takeaway on Google Maps and shared the hilarious images online. Look, no one wants to be photographed during a hangover - your hair's a mess, you're wearing some weird mismatching PJs you threw on the night before and you've eaten seven packets of crisps by mid-morning.
Amazon workers at an air-freight hub walked out in protest over pay and sweltering temperatures on the job
Protesting Amazon workers said they don't make enough money to save and they have to work in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees.
25 Parents Whose "Back To School" Tweets Made Me Laugh So Hard My Sinuses Hurt
"My kids have been back in school for seven days, and I've already received 38 reminders to order yearbooks."
Pregnant woman horrified to discover knife in her Subway sandwich
A pregnant woman got a huge shock when she discovered a very unique topping in her Subway sandwich. See for yourself below:. Nerice Moyse, 21, wanted to get some food to satisfy some pregnancy cravings and settled on a tuna sub from the popular sandwich chain. Taking advantage of the...
Italian grandmother is disgusted after tasting Starbucks coffee for the first time
An Italian nonna has rinsed Starbucks, labelling their coffee as ‘too sweet’ before giving it a 'four'. The hilarious TikTok shows Nonna Finna trying the famous coffee chain house’s caramel macchiato for the first time. But upon taking her first sip, it doesn’t take long for the...
Welcome to Wrexham to Selling The OC: the seven best shows to stream this week
The Hollywood takeover of Wrexham football club by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny is charmingly profiled, while a new Selling Sunset spin-off injects sexual tension into the format
