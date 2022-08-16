ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the mouth taping trend on TikTok?

A new trend on TikTok is worrying doctors over fears it could restrict breathing, but what is mouth taping, and why are people doing it? If your For You Page suddenly looks like a hostage horror b-movie of people with tape over their mouths, then chances are this is why.
How To Follow The Viral TikTok Strawberry Milkshake Trend — Shop Now

Recently, Lululemon's Strawberry Milkshake clothing items have gone viral on TikTok. The social media platform is filled with a variety of hauls, lookbooks and other forms of content, which focus on the shade of pink. The soft color is reminiscent of a ballet slipper. The pastel shade might be a sign that the hot pink trend of 2022 is making its transition into something more whimsical. As popular as it has become within the past few months, there might be a psychological reason as to why pink is consistently trending. Culturally, the mix of red and white has been associated...
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature

Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
Soda's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock

While good fortune may be coming to us Americans as inflation rates in the country level off, prices are still high and people's wallets are still emptying way faster than usual. There are many ways the astronomic inflation rate has affected consumers' spending habits over the last year. For one,...
Hungover woman waiting for takeaway sees herself on Google Maps

A hungover woman saw herself picking up a takeaway on Google Maps and shared the hilarious images online. Look, no one wants to be photographed during a hangover - your hair's a mess, you're wearing some weird mismatching PJs you threw on the night before and you've eaten seven packets of crisps by mid-morning.
