ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTjRy_0hJ89nt300
NJ TRANSIT police were investigating. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic.

The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m.

There were no injuries to the six customers or crew on board.

NJ TRANSIT police were investigating. They not only hadn't identified the victim as of mid-morning on Tuesday. They didn't have a gender or approximate age.

"It's still under investigation," said Emma Wright, NJT's senior public information officer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown

A person who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was...
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
Passaic, NJ
Accidents
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
Suffern, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

Gloved Men Snatch Frenchie From Boy During Walk In Newark: Police

Police are on the lookout for a French bull dog named Teddy stolen from his 13-year-old owner during a walk in Newark, authorities said. The boy was walking his family's pet dog on the 400 block of South 19th Street when a white Jeep occupied by four males pulled up behind him around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Injured, 1 Seriously In 3-Car Woodbury Crash

Two drivers were injured, one seriously in a three-car crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Route 6 in Woodbury. According to state police, Michael Daddona, age 78, a resident of the Town of Bethlehem in Litchfield...
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Transit Police#Accident#Njt
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Person Critically Injured In Hit-Run Crash In Hempstead

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened in Hempstead at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was crossing South Franklin Street...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 5 Injured In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

One person was killed and five injured during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash.It took place in Orange County around 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury, on Route 6.An initial investigation of the crash revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the dri…
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
340K+
Followers
51K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy