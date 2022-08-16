ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going

By JOHN ZENOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI96l_0hJ89bIL00
1 of 4

Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi.

There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.

“That’s just the world we’re in,” Kiffin said.

And he’s clearly adapting well. Ole Miss is ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP poll.

Kiffin has picked up two dozen players from the transfer portal, including quarterback contender Jaxson Dart from USC. It was the No. 2-rated transfer class, according to 247Sports.

The reinforcements were needed for a team that lost its star passer, top three running backs and three leading receivers. Not to mention key defenders like linebacker Chance Campbell and top pass rusher Sam Williams.

The defense is led by returnees like defensive end Cedric Johnson and safety AJ Finley, but is also banking on transfers, partcularly in the front seven.

Kiffin also hired offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

QB BATTLE

The biggest question is who is replacing Corral, who directed the nation’s No. 6 offense. Dart played in six games at USC as a freshman, passing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. Altmyer was the backup last season but replaced an injured Corral in the Sugar Bowl.

Weis praised both for their work ethic and intelligence, but Corral leaves big shoes to fill.

“You got used to every throw being in there and not just miss,” Kiffin said “It takes some getting used to having new quarterbacks and losing a veteran that was an elite arm talent.”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

The Rebels were much improved on defense last season and will lean heavily on transfers to keep it up. They allowed 24.69 points a game, nearly two touchdowns better than 2020.

The secondary is the most experienced group with four returning starters led by safety AJ Finley. The front seven is hoping for a big boost from transfers, including former Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown and defensive lineman JJ Pegues (Auburn) and Jared Ivey (Georgia Tech).

NEW BACKFIELD

The Ole Miss running game might not miss a beat despite losing its top three tailbacks, thanks to the portal. Ex-TCU back Zach Evans is a former five-star prospect who ran for 684 yards and five touchdowns in six games last season. Ulysses Bentley IV played three seasons at SMU.

“I feel like all of them have a good complimentary deal where they can run the majority of our offense,” Weis said of the backs.

MINGO’S TIME?

Receiver Jonathan Mingo gets a chance to step into a significantly bigger role. A 26-game starter over his career, Mingo is the top returnee from a group that lost 1,000-yard receiver Drummond and Braylon Sanders. He was limited to six games last season because of a foot injury, recording 22 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

SCHEDULE

Ole Miss opens Sept. 3 against Troy to start a four-game nonconference stretch but the closing gauntlet looks downright treacherous. The Rebels finish up with five straight games against SEC West opponents, including preseason No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 20 Arkansas.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Five things about Ole Miss we still don't know yet

We have entered week three of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels with the kickoff to a new season just 17 days away. That's when the 2022 edition of the Rebels open the season against the Troy Trojans at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names Ole Miss' biggest question mark heading into 2022 season

Ole Miss enters the season as the No. 20 team in the country after a solid 10-3 campaign last year. But a lot has changed from last year’s squad. The Rebels return half their starters but lose their most important weapons on offense in Snoop Conner, Jerrion Early and of course, Matt Corral.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin bristles at notion of open practice, quips 'We’re just here to be nice to everybody'

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, and Ole Miss is set for another one on Saturday. Last week was open to the public, and Kiffin on Monday explained that this week would not be. But Kiffin explained that practices have to be limited to access because people record them on video, and schemed plays are stored for later use.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Morrison joins basketball staff at Blue Mountain College

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Raheem Morrison has joined the women’s basketball staff at Blue Mountain College as an assistant coach. The Memphis, Tennessee, native had been a head coach and assistant at Memphis Home Educators Association for six years. He also spent time as head coach at Tipton...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
South Reporter

Experienced Blue Devils look for big season

Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
ASHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Chris Partridge
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Charlie Weis Jr.
Person
Lane Kiffin
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Ap#Usc#Corral
hottytoddy.com

Employee Health Center Adds Dr. Nicole Turner as Staff Physician

Dr. Nicole Turner has joined the physician staff of the University of Mississippi Employee Health Center, bringing more than 15 years of medical experience and a “kind and careful” approach to serving patients. A native of Kansas who earned her M.D. from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine...
OXFORD, MS
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Board approves Mayor’s sign request

Digital billboards on I-55 and Hwy. 6 will promote Batesville. With recession worries and rising cost for goods and services, Batesville aldermen have been wary of new spending while working on the upcoming fiscal year budget. But, they have found room in the numbers to fund a request by Mayor Hal Ferrell to purchase a digital billboard to promote the city to interstate highway traffic.
BATESVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy