Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chase Claypool hilariously claims he doesn’t know what Steelers rookie George Pickens’ face looks like
Considering that George Pickens has been the talk of the town over this side of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it may come across as a surprise that his teammate, Chase Claypool, has admitted that he has no idea about what the rookie wideout’s face looks like. Quote of the day:...
NFL・
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie will see more "varsity-like action" in the next preseason game.
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL・
High School Football 2022 Week 1: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Football is back!. To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, cleveland.com wants you to vote and predict winners from some of the best matchups of Week 1.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0