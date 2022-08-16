ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Murder#Noah#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. There were no reported injuries. The South Carolina...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into five vehicles on four separate dates

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after weeks of allegedly breaking into vehicles around Tabor City. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident occurred on July 18th, when they responded to a residence on Old Stake Road in reference to a vehicle break-in resulting in the theft of a firearm.
TABOR CITY, NC
wpde.com

Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway

A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.

