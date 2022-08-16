Read full article on original website
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a TraceAndTheRestIsHerStorySurfside Beach, SC
wpde.com
Judge denies 4th bond request from Conway standoff, arson suspect Terry Brady
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday, Terry Brady went before a judge in Conway again to request a bond amount be set. Brady faces more than a dozen charges that include attempted murder. arson, kidnapping as well as criminal domestic violence. Police said they were called to a residence along...
‘Disturbing:’ 21% of gun deaths in coverage area 19 years old and younger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s shootings map shows 80 people have died from gun violence in our area in 2022. Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a […]
wpde.com
Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
South Carolina family sentenced for stealing stimulus checks
Two family members in Myrtle Beach, S.C. were recently sentenced for stealing stimulus checks and robbing the government of $500,000 via failing inaccurate tax returns, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The press release also confirmed a third family member was put on probation. Donna Karakatsani...
wpde.com
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence hotel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman, Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is the address of the Knight Inn hotel. The victim...
Coroner IDs Florence man killed after car crashes into building
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a vehicle ran into a building in Florence County. The collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near 1833 U.S. Highway 52 in Scranton, S.C., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north, when the driver swerved off […]
wpde.com
NC man arrested one year after death of children's mother in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After a year-long investigation, a Wilmington man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his children's mother, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke in reference...
WMBF
Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. There were no reported injuries. The South Carolina...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into five vehicles on four separate dates
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after weeks of allegedly breaking into vehicles around Tabor City. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident occurred on July 18th, when they responded to a residence on Old Stake Road in reference to a vehicle break-in resulting in the theft of a firearm.
SCHP: 3 hurt, 1 killed in Williamsburg Co. multi-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday in Williamsburg County. Troopers said in a release the accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday along SC-527 near McKenzie Street. A 2013 Buick sedan traveling north on SC-527 hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, headed in […]
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway
A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
18-year-old, two juveniles arrested for alleged Cerro Gordo store break-in
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a break-in earlier this month at the Tiger Mart #5 in Cerro Gordo. On August 9th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store located at 371 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in reference to an alarm call.
