Vashon Film Institute (VFI) Confers Jury, Audience Awards at First Annual VASHON ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL (VIFF)

Michelle Yeoh to Receive Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara Film Festival
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented to Yeoh on December 9 during a black-tie fundraiser for SBIFF’s educational programs and serves as the first presentation of the award since the passing of Douglas in early 2020.
Film Independent’s Global Media Makers Program Unveils L.A. Residency Shorts
Spirit Award organizer Film Independent has released three short films directed by South Asian filmmakers that took part in its Global Media Makers Los Angeles Residency. The three shorts include Anup Poudel’s Birds in LA, where the filmmaker from Nepal portrays a paper swan meeting others of different colors and sizes and embracing friendship and freedom while on a tour of Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew Sarajevo Film Festival Director Jovan Marjanovic on Supporting Ukraine Without Banning Russian FilmsWolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Ukraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink Program The second short is Indian...
Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Amazon Studios, Blumhouse Television
Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, who delivered a star-making performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” has nabbed her next leading role — and it’s a far-cry from the musical fare audiences have become accustomed to. DeBose will star in “House of Spoils” a new psychological thriller for Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, written and directed by “Blow the Man Down” filmmakers Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, based on their original idea. The film follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a...
International Business Times
Academy Unearths Long-lost 'Race Films' In Black Cinema Exhibit
Long before Denzel Washington, Spike Lee or even Sidney Poitier, generations of pioneering and revolutionary Black US filmmakers played a key role in shaping early American cinema and dispelling pejorative stereotypes, a major new Hollywood exhibition argues. "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971," opening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in...
‘Hunt’, Feature Directorial Debut Of ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae, Acquired By Magnolia Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Pictures has snapped up domestic rights to Hunt, the feature directorial from Squid Game Emmy nominated star Lee Jung-jae, which made its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section. Magnolia Pictures plans a December theatrical release. A stylish espionage action film set in the 1980s, Hunt follows two agents in Korean Central Intelligence who are tasked with hunting a spy within the agency and then learn of a grand plot to assassinate the South Korean president. The pic will also play as a Gala Presentation at TIFF next month. ‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk On Breaking Hollywood’s Rules To...
