Vashon Film Institute (VFI) Confers Jury, Audience Awards at First Annual VASHON ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL (VIFF)

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Pictures has snapped up domestic rights to Hunt, the feature directorial from Squid Game Emmy nominated star Lee Jung-jae, which made its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section. Magnolia Pictures plans a December theatrical release. A stylish espionage action film set in the 1980s, Hunt follows two agents in Korean Central Intelligence who are tasked with hunting a spy within the agency and then learn of a grand plot to assassinate the South Korean president. The pic will also play as a Gala Presentation at TIFF next month. ‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk On Breaking Hollywood’s Rules To...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO