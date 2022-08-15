Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Two teens going 120 mph on I-75 facing charges, crash into deputy
A deputy is hurt and two 15-year-old girls are facing felony charges following a pursuit on I-75 Friday in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is charged with fleeing and eluding driving without a valid license, and speeding. And, the teen in the passenger seat is charged with grand theft auto.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Police arrest lawn care worker for attacking customer with weed wacker
Police have arrested a lawn care worker for the August 4th attack of a customer with a weed wacker in South Florida.
International Business Times
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
Florida man caught with enough fentanyl to kill 200K, deputies say
A 27-year-old convicted felon and gang member was busted Tuesday after deputies found enough fentanyl in his car to kill nearly 200,000, according to the Sheriff's Office in Collier County, Florida.
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
NBC 2
Stolen puppy investigation underway in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County detectives are seeking information in finding a missing puppy named Prince that was allegedly stolen from its owner’s home on the morning of August 10. According to detectives, the 8-month-old American Bully was believed to have been taken from a home in...
Dramatic video shows good Samaritans save woman dangling from overpass
If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255. TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies and several good Samaritans worked together in a dramatic rescue that saved the life of a […]
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash
A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
WINKNEWS.com
3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs
Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman sentenced for PPP fraud of nearly $400,000
A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced for Payroll Protection Program fraud of nearly $400,000. Edrica Leann Watson, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in Federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for making false statements to a financial institution. As part of her sentence, the court also entered...
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals
The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
Three arrested for robbing man, forcing him to dance in women's clothing
Three suspects have been arrested after they robbed a man, beat him, then forced him to dance in a woman's dress while being filmed.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
wengradio.com
Port Charlotte Drug Trafficker Sentenced
Daniel Roy Carter, 49, of Port Charlotte, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation, for Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 grams – 200 grams. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for Transportation of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges are to be served concurrently. He was also given a $100,000 fine. He must also pay court costs and the cost of prosecution.
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
