Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3

The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Stan Lee
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series

What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Car Crash' Clip

Jennifer and Bruce discuss a theory about Captain America's love life in this clip from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant

There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1

MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night... but what about those traveling to bring him death?. A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death!. The...
Marvel Comics Get X-Treme '90s-Style Variant Covers

Marvel Comics is taking '90s nostalgia to the X-Treme. After announcing the return of the early 2000s comic book X-Treme X-Men from writer Chris Claremont and artist Salvador Larroca at San Diego Comic-Con, the publisher will complement the limited series with the X-Treme Marvel variant cover series. Starting this November, the collection will cover titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Black Panther, and Daredevil, featuring X-Treme re-imaginings of Marvel heroes and villains by some of the industry's leading artists. While there are no foil or hologram gimmicks, each cover is a throwback to the '90s/2000s era with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and plenty of pouches.
Marvel's Avengers Confirms Addition of Fan-Favorite Playable Character

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has today confirmed that the next playable character that will be coming to the live-service game is one that a number of fans have been requesting for a long time. Earlier this summer, Marvel's Avengers finally added Jane Foster to the roster of characters that could be used in the game. And while some fans were upset to see that Foster was so similar to Thor, the next character coming to the game will be much more unique.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More

The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Marvel's Avengers Patch Fixes Mighty Thor Problems

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new patch for the video game today, v2.5.2, that largely focuses on fixes for the most recent hero added to the video game, The Mighty Thor. If you are looking for a beefy set of changes, this patch is not the one you have been waiting for, but if you have noticed a couple of oddities about The Mighty Thor and looked forward to them being fixed, today is your day.
