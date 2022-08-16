Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Gamespot
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Fortnite Update v21.40 Adds Lazy Lagoon, Cannons, and Dragon Ball: Full Patch Notes Revealed
Fortnite's latest update has been rolled out across platforms, adding back in Lazy Lagoon, and more. Here's what you need to know. The biggest addition to Fortnite's latest update is the long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover. Players can get their hands on themed-skins of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. New challenges and quests have also appeared, giving players a chance to earn a free Shenron Glider.
Marvel's Midnight Suns now coming by March 2023 on new-gen consoles, "TBA" for old-gen machines
The Marvel strategy RPG has been delayed again
IN THIS ARTICLE
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has three release dates now
Modern Warfare 2's release calendar expands.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Gamespot
Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain
It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
hypebeast.com
Pre-Order 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' To Play Full Campaign One Week Early
Activision has now announced that those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be able to play the full campaign mode a whole week before the game’s official release. With the sequel set to drop October 28, those who’ve pre-ordered it will be able to access its complete story mode as early as October 20. Pre-orders will also receive other perks such as early access for the open beta periods in September and a Final Judgment Bundle that includes the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint that you can immediately use in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
IGN
Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass
Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
A Helldivers Sequel Has Been Heavily Teased
It's been years since Arrowhead Game Studio's shoot-em-up Helldivers first landed, and fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since. If a recent tease from the studio is any indication, a Helldivers sequel is much more likely than folks might have believed. In a TikTok posted to the studio's...
Comments / 0