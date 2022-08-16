ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
TROY, OH
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Piqua, OH
Society
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Road closures for mayor’s concert

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert, with a performance by the Oakwood Brass, will be held at Prouty Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Public Square will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the concert. The Square will be closed to parking after noon in the Northwest Quadrant, and closed to parking entirely after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MVVM plans barn sale

TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors. “This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We...
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloppy Joe#God
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Moeller Brew Barn to celebrate Dayton location grand opening

DAYTON — Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St. will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in the heart of Dayton’s Water Street District. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden situated across the street from Day Air Ballpark.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

University of Dayton adult music program to host open house

DAYTON — The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program will kick off its 2022-23 season with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Temple Beth Or at 5275 Marshall Road in Washington Township. The open house offers the chance to meet some members...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Urbana Citizen

2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered

The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023. Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them. The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Schools modifies start date for first graders

TIPP CITY – Tipp City Schools Board of Education approved a change in schedule for first-grade students at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Called Smart Start, the modified calendar allows for a one-on-one meet-the-teacher format. Nevin Coppock Principal Galen Gingerich said, “We used this format out of necessity during COVID...
TIPP CITY, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Medley inducted into Ohio Lions Club Honor Roll

TROY – Robert Medley, member of the Troy Lions Club, was inducted into the Ohio Lions Club Honor Roll for his work and dedication to the “Lions Club Pre-School Vision Screening Program.”. The screening program was created to screen children between the ages of 3 to 6 years...
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy