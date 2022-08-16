Read full article on original website
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures for mayor’s concert
TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert, with a performance by the Oakwood Brass, will be held at Prouty Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The Public Square will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the concert. The Square will be closed to parking after noon in the Northwest Quadrant, and closed to parking entirely after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
miamivalleytoday.com
MVVM plans barn sale
TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors. “This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Moeller Brew Barn to celebrate Dayton location grand opening
DAYTON — Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St. will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in the heart of Dayton’s Water Street District. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden situated across the street from Day Air Ballpark.
miamivalleytoday.com
University of Dayton adult music program to host open house
DAYTON — The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program will kick off its 2022-23 season with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Temple Beth Or at 5275 Marshall Road in Washington Township. The open house offers the chance to meet some members...
wyso.org
Yellow Springs celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elvis' death with a special tradition
Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today. In Yellow Springs, one resident has an annual tradition to celebrate the so-called king of rock and roll. "Today, in honor of the anniversary of the death of Elvis, I am making his favorite sandwich, fried peanut butter and banana,” Gilah Pomeranz said. “They’re free and for all to enjoy."
Urbana Citizen
2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered
The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023. Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them. The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
Humane society removes 26 farm animals from Jefferson Twp. home; Owner’s health at issue
JEFFERSON TWP. — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 26 farm animals from a Jefferson Twp. home Wednesday, based on complaints the agency received about the animals being neglected. Humane Society agents, executing a search warrant on the home on Germantown Pike in the township, removed 19 sheep,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Schools modifies start date for first graders
TIPP CITY – Tipp City Schools Board of Education approved a change in schedule for first-grade students at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Called Smart Start, the modified calendar allows for a one-on-one meet-the-teacher format. Nevin Coppock Principal Galen Gingerich said, “We used this format out of necessity during COVID...
Daily Advocate
Ads for Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville in Greenville, OH
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
miamivalleytoday.com
Medley inducted into Ohio Lions Club Honor Roll
TROY – Robert Medley, member of the Troy Lions Club, was inducted into the Ohio Lions Club Honor Roll for his work and dedication to the “Lions Club Pre-School Vision Screening Program.”. The screening program was created to screen children between the ages of 3 to 6 years...
