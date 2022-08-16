Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Iowa unemployment rate drops for 7th consecutive month
Iowa’s unemployment rate went down again in July — hitting 2.5%. “It hasn’t been this low since May of 2019 — so well before the pandemic,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says. She says. July extends the string of months where unemployment has dropped. “It’s the seven-month consecutive month where we’ve seen a declining unemployment rate,” she says. “We won’t know where that ranks nationally until Friday when those numbers come out.”
Radio Iowa
AARP Iowa pleased to see over-the-counter hearing aids become reality
The state director of AARP says the FDA’s approval of new rules allowing the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids will have a big impact on Iowans. Brad Anderson says this is something AARP has pushed for the last five years. “It is a game changer for roughly 40 million older adults currently experiencing hearing loss. And we anticipate the new rule and the new devices that are in the pipeline, will quickly transform the market,” Anderson says.
Radio Iowa
Schools looking for lunch funding with the end of pandemic aid
Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without having the funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit applications for free or reduced-price lunches. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says the district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it’s needed.
Radio Iowa
ISU Extension plans virtual drought meeting as conditions get worse
Despite widespread rainfall earlier this week, drought conditions are worsening across Iowa, according to the new map out today from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the new red spots on the map are particularly troubling. “It just got updated again...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Former ITT Technical Institute students to get loans paid off
The U.S. Department of Education says 900 Iowans with remaining federal student loans from the defunct ITT Technical Institute will get the balances deleted. Iowa borrowers owed almost $16 million dollars to the chain of schools, which closed in 2016. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined his counterparts across the country in seeking to get the loans forgiven. He says ITT was involved in significant fraud, including job placement.
Radio Iowa
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record
Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort next weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher.
Radio Iowa
Pate’s challenger questions spending on anti-human trafficking campaign
The Democrat running to be Iowa’s top election official says Governor Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the legislature have made it far more difficult to vote by mail or vote early at a county auditor’s office. “When you’re delivering government services, it’s supposed to be about making...
Radio Iowa
Secretary of State makes pitch for general election poll workers
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans to apply to be poll workers in this fall’s election. Poll workers check in voters on Election Day and hand out ballots. Pate says more than 10,000 poll workers are needed across the state for each election. He says while a good number of poll workers have signed up, county auditors tell him they still need more people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radio Iowa
Rains may not be able to save crops in areas hit hardest by drought
While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the U.S.D.A.’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames,...
Radio Iowa
Grinnell College football looks for more progress in rebuild
The rebuilding effort of coach Brent Barnes at Grinnell College gets ready for year two with Thursday’s start of practice. The Pioneers had their first full season since 2018 a year ago. The 2019 season was shut down after three games due to lack of numbers and the entire 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID. Grinnell finished 2-8 last season.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s Jones adjusting to move to center
Iowa’s Logan Jones says it only took him a few days to make the decision to move to offense. The former Lewis Central standout began his Hawkeye career as a defensive lineman before being approached during winter conditioning about the opportunity to move to center to replace All American Tyler Linderbaum.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s DeJean a factor in a number of spots
Iowa sophomore Cooper DeJean is not sure what position will eventually be his home on defense. The former OABCIG star has spent time in preseason working at corner, safety as well as the cash position, a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the Hawkeyes. ” I am just trying to learn everything...
Comments / 0