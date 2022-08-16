ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fernando Tatis Sr. blasts MLB, says son's drug suspension is 'a catastrophe for baseball'

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Fernando Tatis Sr. strongly criticized Major League Baseball for the way it handled an 80-game suspension levied against his son for a positive drug test.

Three days after MLB announced San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol , the former major leaguer told "The Midday Show" in his native Dominican Republic that the incident unnecessarily damaged his son's reputation.

"I don't think there was reason to destroy the image of a player over something as minor as that," he said in Spanish, according to ESPN .

'VERY DISAPPOINTED': Padres clubhouse has strong reaction to Tatis Jr.'s suspension

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJfza_0hJ87NdD00
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led the National League with 42 home runs last season, but will not play at all in 2022 due to a broken wrist and an 80-game suspension. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

Tatis Sr. confirmed what his son revealed earlier, that a topical spray to treat ringworm on the side of his neck contained the anabolic steroid, one that has been banned since MLB began its current drug testing program in 2003.

However, Tatis Sr. argued the punishment was too severe.

"What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength, first of all, doesn't amplify your (weight-training) regimen, that's second, doesn't have any testosterone, that's third, doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game," he said . "What has occurred is a catastrophe for baseball."

Tatis Jr., the National League's home run leader in 2021, missed the first five months of this season recovering from a fractured wrist he apparently suffered in a motorcycle accident in December. He had already begun a minor league rehab assignment and was close to rejoining the Padres when his suspension was announced.

Tatis Sr. acknowledged his son made mistake by not realizing the medication he took contained a steroid, but said "it could have been managed" better by MLB .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fernando Tatis Sr. blasts MLB, says son's drug suspension is 'a catastrophe for baseball'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Test#Major League Baseball#Espn#The National League
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning

The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
ANAHEIM, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

575K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy