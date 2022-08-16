Fernando Tatis Sr. blasts MLB, says son's drug suspension is 'a catastrophe for baseball'

Fernando Tatis Sr. strongly criticized Major League Baseball for the way it handled an 80-game suspension levied against his son for a positive drug test.

Three days after MLB announced San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol , the former major leaguer told "The Midday Show" in his native Dominican Republic that the incident unnecessarily damaged his son's reputation.

"I don't think there was reason to destroy the image of a player over something as minor as that," he said in Spanish, according to ESPN .

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led the National League with 42 home runs last season, but will not play at all in 2022 due to a broken wrist and an 80-game suspension. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

Tatis Sr. confirmed what his son revealed earlier, that a topical spray to treat ringworm on the side of his neck contained the anabolic steroid, one that has been banned since MLB began its current drug testing program in 2003.

However, Tatis Sr. argued the punishment was too severe.

"What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength, first of all, doesn't amplify your (weight-training) regimen, that's second, doesn't have any testosterone, that's third, doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game," he said . "What has occurred is a catastrophe for baseball."

Tatis Jr., the National League's home run leader in 2021, missed the first five months of this season recovering from a fractured wrist he apparently suffered in a motorcycle accident in December. He had already begun a minor league rehab assignment and was close to rejoining the Padres when his suspension was announced.

Tatis Sr. acknowledged his son made mistake by not realizing the medication he took contained a steroid, but said "it could have been managed" better by MLB .

