While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO