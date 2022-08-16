Read full article on original website
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE
With all of the WWE returns taking place recently you never know who might show up, and Trish Stratus recently confirmed that she’ll be at two upcoming live events in Ontario, Canada on August 20 and August 21. The following announcement was posted on Trish Stratus’ official website:
Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31
Road Dogg finally answered some long-burning questions about Triple H (and DX) vs. Sting (and nWo) at WrestleMania 31. The post Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre explains how he cut the ring ropes at WWE WrestleMania 38
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyer was interviewed on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" to talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, how he reinvented himself after his days with 3MB, and many other topics. Here are a couple of highlights from the interview. Drew McIntyre...
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos
So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
stillrealtous.com
Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match
Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Addresses Whether He'd Consider Jumping Ship To AEW
While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return
Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Sylvester Stallone Defends Pro Wrestling Against Allegations 'It's Not Real'
Sylvester Stallone says he loves professional wrestling. The Hollywood star famous for his leading roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises opened up about his thoughts on the grappling game during an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I love wrestling. It's all about getting swept up in the drama," said Stallone.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company
WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
