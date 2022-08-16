ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Angels "Foster Your Yes" event happening Saturday

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJgKD_0hJ87Egg00

There are around 2,000 children in foster care in Kern County. On Saturday, August 20, Bakersfield Angels is hosting a "Foster Your Yes" event to spread awareness about the need for supporting those kids. For this Kern's Kindness, Executive Director Allison McClain joined 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann live to talk about it.

The event will feature Cadey Fenn, a Bakersfield native and author of the book, "Dear Sister: A Journey of Transformation in Fostering the Orphaned Heart." She'll talk about her experience with fostering, and Allison will speak about the needs and opportunities in Kern's foster care community.

Click here to learn more or sign up.

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: What Should I Pack in My Child's Lunch?

Here in Kern County students are preparing to head back to school this week which means a lot of parents are probably wondering 'what should I pack in my child's lunch"? Lucky for us Dr. Kelly Hughes with Omni Family Health joins Kern Living host Ryan Nelson to help answer that question.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

KCSO adds new patch options to uniform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J

The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Bakersfield Angels
KGET

Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KGET

Del Oro HS opens for students for the first time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the corner of East Panama Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard students at Del Oro High School stepped on campus for the first time. Del Oro is the first new high school in the Kern High School District to open since 2008 and pulls students from South Bakersfield, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KHSD to provide free meals to all students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2022-23 school year, according to KHSD. The program is under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs, according to the district. The district said it is still important to complete the Meal application or Alternative […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy