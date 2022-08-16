Bakersfield Angels "Foster Your Yes" event happening Saturday

There are around 2,000 children in foster care in Kern County. On Saturday, August 20, Bakersfield Angels is hosting a "Foster Your Yes" event to spread awareness about the need for supporting those kids. For this Kern's Kindness, Executive Director Allison McClain joined 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann live to talk about it.

The event will feature Cadey Fenn, a Bakersfield native and author of the book, "Dear Sister: A Journey of Transformation in Fostering the Orphaned Heart." She'll talk about her experience with fostering, and Allison will speak about the needs and opportunities in Kern's foster care community.

Click here to learn more or sign up.